Another local business has been broken into. This time, Alki Bike and Board in The Admiral District (WSB sponsor), which sent the photo and report:

Wanted to report that our back door was smashed last night. Still working on inventory – so far we know a Red Kona Fire MTN bike is missing. If anyone has any tips or has seen anything, please contact us.

We don’t have the police-report number yet but will add it when we do.