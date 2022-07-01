TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday watch + holiday-weekend alerts

6:02 AM: Good morning; welcome to a new month – it’s Friday, July 1st.

WEATHER

Sunny and 70s again today.

ROAD WORK THIS WEEKEND

From SDOT:

On Saturday and Sunday, we will be repairing potholes on the Spokane Street Viaduct in the eastbound direction. The repairs will close the access to the Spokane Street Viaduct and the SR 99 Loop Ramp. People driving will have access to East Marginal Way S, 1st Ave S, 4th Ave S, and I-5. However, there will be a detour in place. Work will begin as early as 6 AM and conclude by 4:30 PM both days. We’re planning to complete two projects this Saturday, July 2. For all planned construction, we expect to begin work as early as 6 AM and conclude by 5 PM. Please anticipate delays, drive safely in work zones, and follow directions from signs and flaggers. -We’ll be finishing the repairs on eastbound SW Spokane St in the vicinity of 11th Ave SW near Harbor Island. This is phase three of three phases to repair the damaged lane divider. Traffic impacts include closure of the East Marginal Way S and the lower SW Spokane St ramps. There will be a detour in place for those traveling in the area. -Updating signal lights on 7th Ave S and S Cloverdale St in South Park. A majority of the work will be completed on 7th Ave S with minimal impacts to S Cloverdale St.

P.S. WSDOT plans more “Revive I-5” lane closures this weekend, too.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. (Monday will be on the Sunday schedule, with extra late-night service.)

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. (Here’s the schedule it’ll run for the Fourth of July on Monday.)

Ferries: WSF continues on the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth – and WSF says that probably won’t change before next spring. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

831st morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way (one of four recently installed cameras!):

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

