UPDATE: Gas-leak response along Admiral Way hill

5:43 PM: Seattle Fire and Police are responding to the 3000 block of 34th SW [map] for a gas leak, and the response may cause traffic issues on the uphill (northbound) side of the Admiral Way hill, north of the bridge. The leak is described as having been caused when somebody doing work at the house hit a pipe; Puget Sound Energy is reported to be on the way.

5:46 PM: Firefighters have told dispatch that they’ve evacuated the houses on either side of the leak site, as a precaution.

6:04 PM: Firefighters report that PSE has arrived.

6:30 PM: The situation has been handled and SFD has told dispatch that all units will be clearing the scene.