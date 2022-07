(SDOT camera image)

7:57 AM: Thanks for the tips. The Highland Park Way hill is blocked west of West Marginal by a crash response, Details to come.

8:14 AM: At the scene, police tell us two vehicles (shown above) collided, and two people were taken to the hospital. Tow trucks are already on scene and the hill will reopen when the wrecked vehicles are cleared.

8:28 AM: Officers have just told dispatch the road is reopening both ways.