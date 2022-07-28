TODAY/TONIGHT: Sound Transit, West Seattle Transportation Coalition meetings, and where to find other events

This morning’s breaking news pre-empted our usual daily “here’s what’s happening” list but we have three quick reminders:

SOUND TRANSIT BOARD: Today’s the day the board is expected to vote on West Seattle routing/station locations for final environmental studies (which would be followed by a final decision, likely next year). As previewed Wednesday, the meeting is in-person and online, and you can comment both ways. It’s set for 1:30-5 pm; the links for the agenda, videostream, and phone line are here.

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: WSTC’s regular every-two-months meeting is online tonight at 6:30 pm. City Councilmember Lisa Herbold is scheduled to be there to talk about city transportation issues (including how the confirmation process for the newly nominated SDOT director Greg Spotts will go). Info on how to watch/listen/participate is in our calendar listing.

TO SEE WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON … lots happening tonight! … see our Event Calendar.