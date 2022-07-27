THURSDAY: Sound Transit Board expected to vote on West Seattle light rail ‘preferred alternative’

It won’t be the final decision on West Seattle light-rail routing and station locations – but it’s close. Tomorrow (Thursday, July 28th) the Sound Transit Board is expected to vote on the “preferred alternative” to send into final environmental studies, which would then be followed by a final vote next year on what/where to build. Two weeks ago (WSB coverage here), a board committee recommended passage of a motion that included the 41st SW “medium tunnel” alternative for The Junction, the Andover alternative for Delridge, and a south-crossing alternative for a new light-rail-only bridge across the Duwamish River. Much of the rest of the light-rail extensions , from the International District to Ballard, is still mired in enough controversy that the West Seattle/Duwamish section may be the only part advancing for now. The meeting is scheduled for 1:30 to 5 pm Thursday at Sound Transit’s downtown board room and online; public comments are accepted both ways, and the agenda includes information on how to offer your opinion.