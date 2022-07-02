SUMMER: More free West Seattle outdoor concerts this month!

Up for outdoor music? Later this month, you have abundant options without leaving the peninsula. We’ve already talked about West Seattle Summer Fest – now just two weeks away, July 15-16-17 in The Junction, with music on Friday and Saturday. Also ahead:

(WSB photo from 2019 Concert in the Park)

CONCERT IN THE PARK: The West Seattle Big Band‘s annual summertime concert is at a new location this year, since Hiawatha (as previously discussed) is unavailable. You can enjoy the WSBB’s swinging sounds at 7 pm Tuesday, July 19th, in High Point Commons Park (3201 SW Graham).

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS: At 8:30 pm Saturday, July 16th, at the Seattle Chinese Garden (6000 16th SW), and same time Thursday, July 21st, at High Point Commons Park, the Seattle Chamber Music Society brings this series back to West Seattle. An up-and-coming chamber ensemble will play live for a half-hour, and then you’re invited to stay and watch a big-screen presentation of one of the SCMS’s Summer Festival Concerts.

ALKI ART FAIR: The three-day beach festival celebrating creativity is back, and music’s a big part of it. On Friday night (July 22nd), a DJ will spin. Then on Saturday and Sunday (July 23rd-24th), two full slates of live performers – morning through evening on Saturday, morning through afternoon on Sunday. You can see the full lineup on the Alki Art Fair website.