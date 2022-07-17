Summer Fest’s final day, relocated Farmers’ Market, more for your West Seattle Sunday

The final day of the return of West Seattle Summer Fest – and the Farmers’ Market one-day relocation – start our Sunday list:

It’s been a fun festival; our Saturday coverage is here and here, and our Friday coverage is here and here. Today’s festival hours are 10 am-5 pm; we’ll be back on the north side of the Info Booth (California/Alaska), which is also where you can buy Summer Fest T-shirts, get and turn in your Whale Trail maps, and solve problems from first-aid needs to lost-and-found. Other Summer Fest basics:

Vendor booths: On California between Oregon and Edmunds

Sidewalk Sale: Outside many year-round Junction shops, including some on 42nd, 44th, Oregon

Music: None today, a change this year

Kids Zone: SW Alaska west of California (free games, plus 5 inflatables accessible for $20 daily pass)

Food: SW Alaska east of California (plus year-round restaurants/bars, some of which have added sidewalk cafés)

Whale Trail activity for kids: Get and return your card at the Info Booth – also see the Springer presentation at the Senior Center (4217 SW Oregon) at 3 pm

Bus reroutes: Follow that link to see route-by-route info on where the stops have moved to until the streets reopen Sunday night

Because of the festival …

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is happening at its usual time, but at a DIFFERENT location for today only – one block north of where you’ll usually find it – north of SW Oregon. First time ever in this spot – past years have relocated the market elsewhere for the day.

Here’s what else is happening today:

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s list here.

TAILS TO ASTONISH ANNIVERSARY SALE: Last of three days you can shop the first-anniversary sale at West Seattle’s comics-and-toys store (4850 California SW; WSB sponsor). Open today 9 am-2 pm – just south of The Junction, so you can visit on your way to Summer Fest.

WHITE CENTER LIBRARY GUILD SIDEWALK SALE: 11 am-4 pm, at White Center Library (1409 SW 107th): Second and final day for this sale offering books and “gently used household treasures.”

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: If the city opens wading pools today, the only one open in West Seattle will be the one in central upper Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool on the Lincoln Park shore (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is back open to the public, noon-7 pm.

COLMAN POOL RENOVATION MEETING: Swimming or not, you’re invited to visit the pool noon-2 pm to learn about a future renovation project. As reported here, Parks says the work is not expected to start before 2024.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum< is open on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm, (61st/Stevens)

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE: Weekly tours are back, as reported here. First tour at 1 pm, last at 3:45; here’s how it works.

LOW TIDE: Out to -1.5 feet at 2:19 pm, which isn’t mega-low, but Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists will be out today, 1:15-3:15 pm at Lincoln Park (they’ve canceled Constellation Park because of the ongoing pollution concerns).

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK X 2: 3 pm and 7 pm at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), GreenStage presents a “Pericles” matinee and “Henry V” evening performance. Free!

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: 3-5 pm, Paradise Drifters play country/honkytonk music at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

BACHATA AND SALSA ON ALKI: Wear all white. Lesson at 4:30 pm, dancing until 9:30 pm. Info here.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

MEDITATION AND MORE: Kundalini Yoga, Meditation, Gong Bath at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW) with Inner Alchemy, 7-8:30 pm.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to list for our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!