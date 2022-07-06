Summer camp for social skills with Madyline Ekins of Branching Out ABA: New WSB sponsor

Today we welcome a new WSB sponsor, behavior analyst Madyline Ekins of Branching Out ABA, who’s offering a one-week summer camp to help young children work on social skills. Here’s what she wants you to know:

I am a behavior analyst and parent local to West Seattle. I have worked in behavior for over ten years in schools, centers, and homes across the United States. During grad school, I completed my thesis and research on using video models combined with play to teach social skills to children, and I was amazed by how effective they were in introducing complex skills to young learners.

For the last two years, I have been supporting students with behavioral needs in the local school districts. This summer, I want to provide additional support to families to strengthen social and emotional skills following two years of near social isolation. I will be holding a morning camp for one week in August that focuses on using video models and lots of play to help teach young children to feel successful in social situations. Some of the skills I hope to focus on this year include learning to join play, share toys, take turns, respect personal space, accept no from peers and siblings, and how to acknowledge and regulate big emotions.

One thing that makes my practice unique, is that I am not trying to force any normative behavior on children. Instead, I gather information on the areas where THEY feel they are struggling socially and provide them tools to feel successful at parks, playdates, and school.

My camp is open to all children including, those with autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, sensory processing disorders, or those who may not have had many social opportunities across the last two years.

Our schedule will include circle time, snacks, and daily activities based on learners’ and parental preferences. For an application and/or more information, email madyline.ekins@gmail.com.

