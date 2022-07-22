SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Nimitz, Bremerton-bound

(WSB photo)

While at the beach checking out day 1 of the Alki Art Fair (more on that a bit later), we spotted the USS Nimitz (CVN-68) passing south Bainbridge Island, inbound toward Rich Passage. It’s been two weeks since the Bremerton-homeported aircraft carrier headed out. It’s been out on training missions before its next deployment; USNI News reported on strike-group members out with it this time.

P.S. As mentioned here last night, tomorrow’s West Seattle Grand Parade is scheduled to include a 21′ replica of the Nimitz, brought by a military-history group.