UPDATE: RV fire on Harbor Avenue

July 3, 2022 2:44 pm
2:44 PM: Seattle Fire has several units responding to what was called in as an RV fire on Harbor Avenue, nearest cross-street Harbor Lane. We don’t know which side of the street, but most of the dozen RVs (as of our count Saturday) are on the westbound side.

2:48 PM: Just received that photo from a reader. It’s on the westbound side.

Another texted photo (added above) indicates the smoke was visible from across the bay.

(WSB photo)

3:14 PM: By the time we got there, SFD and SPD had already cleared the scene, so we don’t know if anyone was hurt (we’ll follow up with SFD), but the log indicates no medic/aid units dispatched.

  • Mark July 3, 2022 (2:50 pm)
    The amount of disrespect from the rv encampments along the green belt on harbor Ave is frustrating. It’s one thing to park there, it’s another to turn the area around the rv into a dump. And the city refuses to do anything. 

    • Caleb July 3, 2022 (3:17 pm)
      A good way to model respect would be to wait see if anyone got hurt in this incident before complaining about garbage? Just a thought.

  • Dp July 3, 2022 (2:59 pm)
    Well, another meth lab gone!!!

    • WSB July 3, 2022 (3:29 pm)
      Police and fire cleared quickly, as noted above, and SFD’s investigator was not sent, indicating no suspicious cause suspected, but we’ll be asking in our followup inquiry too.

  • John Smith July 3, 2022 (3:33 pm)
    Let’s hope this triggers the city to respond and have the RV’s and broken down vehicles removed/towed. But unfortunately not even a shooting at the previous encampment area triggered a quick response to clearing it by the city. An RV lot for safe dumping of human waste may be a nice compromise and temporary solution to this issue but that would take the residents of said RV’s agreeing to park at the RV lot opposed to on city streets and even in parking lots like Salty’s gravel lot where 2 RV’s are already parked currently and it won’t be long before more join them for tax free waterfront property where their waste and leaking chemicals can wash away into Elliott Bay. Protect the environment at all cost cause the local marine life  didn’t vote for this. 

