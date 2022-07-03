UPDATE: RV fire on Harbor Avenue

2:44 PM: Seattle Fire has several units responding to what was called in as an RV fire on Harbor Avenue, nearest cross-street Harbor Lane. We don’t know which side of the street, but most of the dozen RVs (as of our count Saturday) are on the westbound side.

2:48 PM: Just received that photo from a reader. It’s on the westbound side.

Another texted photo (added above) indicates the smoke was visible from across the bay.

(WSB photo)

3:14 PM: By the time we got there, SFD and SPD had already cleared the scene, so we don’t know if anyone was hurt (we’ll follow up with SFD), but the log indicates no medic/aid units dispatched.