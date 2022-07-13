Rick King of Caliber Home Loans in West Seattle: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming a new WSB sponsor, Rick King with Caliber Home Loans in West Seattle. New sponsors are offered the opportunity to tell you what they offer – here’s what he wants you to know:

After 34 years in the financial industry and 20 of them in the mortgage business, I have found that the best way to win a client and keep a client is to just be very honest and have integrity – both characteristics I learned at a very early age. I set the expectations as to what I and my team can accomplish for our clients, and then we do everything possible to exceed those expectations which in turn helps relieve stress on their part. I make sure new clients know this is supposed to be a fun experience as it will likely be the largest investment they make. Being available outside of banker hours also helps clients as they can’t always wait until tomorrow or Monday morning to get questions answered.

What most clients should know is that getting pre-approved or even credit-approved strengthens their offer as well as helps them understand exactly what payment range they can expect and afford without later disappointments. While at least providing a pre-approval figure, clients will know their maximum purchase price so they can shop within that range.

With the massive investment that Caliber has made in our infrastructure and today’s technology, a client can complete the entire application and loan process from the comfort of their home or office. Our platform allows a client to click and drag their supporting documents right into their private file, which in turn gives them the freedom to complete the task as soon as possible so they can return to their daily routine; not having to schedule an appointment and take time out of their busy day.

To contact Rick King with Caliber Home Loans in West Seattle, you can email rick.king@caliberhomeloans.com or call 206-602-3737.

