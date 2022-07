5:15 PM: Thanks for the tip. On our way to 16th/Myrtle to find out more.

5:25 PM: Just arrived north of the crash scene. 16th is blocked both ways.

5:35 PM: 2 vehicles, 5 people hurt but no major injuries. Police believe the SUV driver was speeding, northbound, and trying to ‘get around’ the other vehicle when the collision happened. (Residents on this stretch of 16th have long been fighting for something to be done about speeding.)