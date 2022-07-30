READER REPORT: Was a raccoon the bandit?

From the inbox, a reader report just a little too unusual for our ongoing Lost/Found (Non-Pets) section, and maybe not quite Crime Watch:

In the Very Odd Theft category, in the 3200 block of 44th Ave SW, a raccoon stole a fountain pump out of our water feature. It was gray with an approximately five-foot electrical cord affixed to it. They took just the pump, not other parts, so it’s of no use as is. If someone finds it we’d love to get it back.

We wouldn’t have believed it, but a piece of foam filter was left in the yard (as evidence), plus there’s been ongoing signs of a raccoon messing with the fountain & pump. It also became more believable after my brother told me that, while camping, they saw a raccoon drag their backpack into the river! Please let us know through the blog if it should turn up somewhere. We’ve already scoured our yard (though it could be stuck in a bush or tree).