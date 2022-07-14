PHOTOS: Low-low tide sights on West Seattle shores

That’s what it looked like from Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook, looking toward Lincoln Park, shortly after today’s low-low tide of -4.0 feet just before noon. Thanks to those who sent photos of what they saw – first, from Linda McKelvey, a crab and a star:

Michelle Green Arnson also photographed a star, plus a moon snail, and clam (she thought it might be a geoduck):

This one’s from Rosalie Miller:

Mark Dale photographed a Great Blue Heron with a great big snack (a skate, we think):

And while out at low tide, Michael Ostrogorsky photographed the schooner Bay Lady as it passed West Seattle:

Friday’s low tide won’t be out as far but still qualifies as low-low – -3.6 feet at 12:43 pm.