LAST CALL! Online registration closes tonight for Saturday’s Float Dodger 5K

(WSB photo from 2019 Float Dodger 5K)

Don’t wait until race day – register online before 8 pm for the return of the Float Dodger 5K, a fun (costumes encouraged!) run/walk on the West Seattle Grand Parade route just before the parade. The start/finish is at Hiawatha Playfield (2700 California SW), where a free kids’ dash starts the morning at 8:45 am, with runners/walkers heading out at 9:30. The “float” in the 5K’s name has two meanings – when you get back to Hiawatha, the second one kicks in, with root-beer floats for runners! West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) founded and presents the Float Dodger 5K, which this year is raising money for the West Seattle Food Bank. You can register right now by going here.