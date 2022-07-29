Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your West Seattle Friday

(Bunny at Lincoln Park, photographed by James Hiersche)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s up for the hours ahead:

WADING POOLS OPEN: The pools that are scheduled for Friday operations in West Seattle are Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW), noon-5:30 pm, and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm. Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm, too.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park is open to the public today, noon-7 pm.

LIBRARIES: Southwest and West Seattle branches are closed through Sunday. Delridge branch (5423 Delridge Way SW) is OPEN today until 6 pm, though it’s otherwise closed Fridays.

FOOD POP-UP: Chef Gino of TheHomeSkillit.com is continuing to raise money to be able to stock enough to vend at Seahawks games. Today he’s by the south entrance to Home Depot (24th/Webster) until 2 pm, “Today’s specials are rib plates for $20 and brisket sandwiches and brisket plates. I have a special on hot dogs today 2 for $15.”

FREE TASTING: From West Seattle Liquor and Wine (4714 42nd SW; WSB sponsor):

West Seattle Liquor and Wine is having a Summer Heat Tasting Friday 4-6 pm. We will be pouring two Summer wines, Chompton pinot gris from Oregon and Pool Toy Rose from France, We also have a new Aperitivo from Brovo and a Lemoncello from Vincenzi. These are perfect for summer.

SANDLOT FUN DAYS: Tonight’s West Seattle Little League pickup game is for 9-12-year-olds interested in softball – details in our calendar listing. At Bar-S Playfield (64th/Admiral).

MUSIC AT WEST SEATTLE GROUNDS: 6-9 pm, Michael Pearsall performs live. (2141 California SW)

MEMORIAL RIDE: The monthly Critical Mass ride is in memory of Robb Mason, the rider killed two weeks ago by a hit-run driver east of the West Seattle low bridge. Riders are planning to leave Westlake Park downtown at 7 pm and gather for a memorial at the crash scene around 7:30 pm, all welcome to join.

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: 7 pm at Camp Long (5200 35th SW), GreenStage presents “Henry V.” Free!

MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: 7-9 pm, live music with acoustic trio The Brews Brothers at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

‘HERE THERE BE DRAGONS’: 7:30 pm performance of ArtsWest‘s new play. (4711 California SW)

MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 7:30, music at 8, with Cherry Ferrari, The Sleepy Haunts, Aurora Ave. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have something to add to our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!