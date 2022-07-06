HELPING: 10-year-old’s bake sale for Ukraine, happening now in Gatewood!

For the next two hours, until 6 pm – or until sold out if that happens sooner – cookies and cupcakes await you at 10-year-old Gwendolyn‘s bake sale to support World Central Kitchen’s work in Ukraine. You’ll find her at 44th SW and SW Othello [map], kitty-corner from West Side Unitarian Universalist. Laurel sent the announcement and says Gwendolyn is selling “traditional iced and plain sugar cookies and vegan, gluten-free chocolate cupcakes. Everything is nut-free. Price: “We are using a Pay What You Will model. We accept cash (with limited ability to make change), Venmo and PayPal.” Gwendolyn says, “I thought it would be a nice thing to do. I recently donated some money to World Central Kitchen to support Ukraine but I felt like I still needed to do more.” You can help her do just that!