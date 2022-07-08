HARBOR RVs: City plans ‘geoclean’

(WSB photo, July 2)

Harbor Avenue SW has seen a fluctuating number of RVs in recent years, from a few to more than a dozen. Lately, it’s been the latter; the lineup grew about the same time as the Andover/26th sweep (we noted 9 on Harbor before that and counted a dozen RVs/trailers yesterday between the 3000 block and the Bronson street-end). The area drew another round of complaints when one RV burned last weekend, and questions about whether Harbor too would be swept. After several reader emails, we asked the city this week about plans for the area and just received this response from Seattle Public Utilities spokesperson Sabrina Register:

With a focus on addressing public health and safety, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) performs multiple RV Remediations monthly in different areas of the City. We do site assessments where there are five or more RVs in one location. The assessments help the City determine which areas should be prioritized for cleanup. At least three days prior to the remediation, temporary “no parking” signs are placed at the location, letting the public know about parking restrictions for a particular time period. Staff follow up with direct outreach to RV occupants starting 72 hours prior to a remediation. Harbor Avenue SW is scheduled for an intense, one-day clean (called geographic or geoclean) next week.

Whether that means the RVs will have to be moved remains to be seen – we’re checking with SDOT about the parking-enforcement aspect of this. Past “geocleans” at various West Seattle sites have just been cleanups. We asked about the burned-out RV shell remaining from last Sunday’s fire (which SFD said did not result in any injuries); Register said it was being prepped to be “safely towed” (if that hasn’t happened already).

We also asked about the 16th/Graham vicinity, which has seen more than five RVs recently; Register said, “SPU’s upcoming site assessments will include 16th SW near SW Graham to determine if it meets the criteria for an upcoming RV Remediation.”