HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest day 2, second report

July 16, 2022 3:27 pm
 West Seattle festivals | West Seattle news

(QUICK LINKS: Music here, food here, vendors here, kids zone here, bus reroutes here)

Flash-mob-style synchronized show just happened at California/Alaska in the middle of West Seattle Summer Fest day two:

Jennifer Cepeda‘s fitness classes have been wildly popular for a long time. Jennifer tells us she’s been working on that since January! Also big this afternoon – quite the crowd for West Seattle’s own THEM:

Here’s the music lineup for the rest of the day/night:

3 pm – Rub (replacing Emily Stranger)
4 pm – Johnny Nails
5 pm – Mark Pickerel & the Peyote
6 pm – Mala Suerte
7 pm – Chong the Nomad
8 pm – Battlestar Kalakala
9 pm – True Loves

And at 7 pm at Elliott Bay, Down North. Also happening: come meet Seal Sitters here in the Info Booth. … More coverage to come; the festival continues until 8 pm tonight (music until 10)!

