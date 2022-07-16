HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest day 2, second report

(QUICK LINKS: Music here, food here, vendors here, kids zone here, bus reroutes here)

Flash-mob-style synchronized show just happened at California/Alaska in the middle of West Seattle Summer Fest day two:

DancePowered is putting on a tour de force in the heart of Summer Fest. pic.twitter.com/uBXVzvBEY5 — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 16, 2022

Jennifer Cepeda‘s fitness classes have been wildly popular for a long time. Jennifer tells us she’s been working on that since January! Also big this afternoon – quite the crowd for West Seattle’s own THEM:

THEM on the Summer Fest main stage! pic.twitter.com/3SKKgA7Idr — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 16, 2022

Here’s the music lineup for the rest of the day/night:

3 pm – Rub (replacing Emily Stranger)

4 pm – Johnny Nails

5 pm – Mark Pickerel & the Peyote

6 pm – Mala Suerte

7 pm – Chong the Nomad

8 pm – Battlestar Kalakala

9 pm – True Loves

And at 7 pm at Elliott Bay, Down North. Also happening: come meet Seal Sitters here in the Info Booth. … More coverage to come; the festival continues until 8 pm tonight (music until 10)!