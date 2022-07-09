HAPPENING NOW: Produce, plants, more @ South Delridge Farmers’ Market

The South Delridge Farmers’ Market is now in the middle of its second season in the courtyard of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW). This year it’s happening twice monthly – twice as often as last year – and today was our first chance to visit. The market is a project of African Community Housing and Development, centered on BIPOC growers and makers.

10 vendors are there today, including Nhia from Heu’s Blooms and Greens in the Kent Valley:

She told us this is the first time she’s been able to get to this market this year, as the weather’s been unusual. She’s selling flowers and produce. Next to her booth, with produce and plants, is Antoine from Regeneration Farm in Woodinville:

Regeneration is one of the market’s founding vendors, He told us it’s the kind of market that his company is most focused on serving – reaching people who face the greatest barriers to accessibility of fresh, healthy food like this. Other vendors today include Seola Bee Company, Black Origin Plants, Aash Farms, and Small Axe Farms.

(Most are from King County, though there’s also an apple farmer today, from Chelan.) Just before we stopped by, market managers explained, they had a crowd of customers from the mosque that’s co-housed with Hope Academy, because today is a Muslim holiday – Eid al-Adha, explained as a day to celebrate bounty after a period of sacrifice that marks the annual pilgrimage that is a tenet of the faith. If you don’t get to the South Delridge Farmers’ Market today – it continues until 2 pm – your next chance to visit is in two weeks, 10 am-2 pm Saturday, July 23rd.