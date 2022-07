Thanks to Carolyn for the tip and photo! A pop-up COVID vaccination clinic is happening right now at Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW) until 6 pm – co-presented by Public Health Seattle-King County and Alki Beach Pride, according to the Public Health website.

P.S. If you miss this one, the King County page says the Community School of West Seattle is hosting a pop-up on Saturday (July 16th).