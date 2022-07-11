Four chances to ‘Play-Along in the Park’ with West Seattle Community Orchestras

The heart of summer is the time to be outdoors as much as possible – and that’s why the West Seattle Community Orchestras are bringing back Play-Along in the Park, starting tomorrow (Tuesday, July 12th)! Here’s the announcement:

West Seattle Community Orchestras’ second annual Play-Along in the Park is here! Dust off your instruments and join us this summer for a series of FREE music-playing sessions!

Sessions run every Tuesday, July 12-August 2 at Lincoln Park, 6:00-8:00 PM.

You do not have to be able to attend every week to join. This series is designed for you to join when you are able and experience the joy of playing in an ensemble!

You will be expected to bring your own music stand and chair.

Each week there will be two different groups.

6:00 PM – 6:45 PM is for musicians looking to play an easier repertoire of music. Has it been years since you’ve picked up that violin but you’re interested in reliving the magic of playing in an ensemble? This time slot is for you! This music is classified at a beginner level.

But if you’re looking for more of a challenge, or play regularly and just want to enjoy playing in the summer evening with a group, join us from 7:00-7:45 PM for a slightly more difficult repertoire, at an intermediate level.

Please feel free to join us for one OR both time slots!

If you have any questions, please reach out to info@wscorchestras.org

Registration is open now! form.jotform.com/211898433133154