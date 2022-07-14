West Seattle, Washington

15 Friday

77℉

FOLLOWUP: Results of city’s ‘geoclean’ amid Harbor Avenue RVs

July 14, 2022 4:13 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Environment | West Seattle news

Since learning last week that the city planned an “intense one-day ‘geoclean'” of the Harbor Avenue RV area this week, we checked the area every morning and afternoon, looking for signs of “intense” activity. Monday morning, we saw a truck doing junk pickup, and police standing by. Today, Seattle Public Utilities confirmed that Monday was the “geoclean” day – spokesperson Sabrina Register told WSB, “Crews collected 5,000 lbs. of trash and debris from Harbor Ave SW ​& SW Harbor Lane.” This was not a sweep like the most recent Andover/26th cleanup, however; nine RVs remain on Harbor at our last count, though some have moved from the north side of the street to the south side,

1 Reply to "FOLLOWUP: Results of city's 'geoclean' amid Harbor Avenue RVs"

  • MG July 14, 2022 (4:19 pm)
    What is wrong with this city?!?!

