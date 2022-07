This time it’s not a boat shortage but a crew shortage that has Washington State Ferries canceling runs on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route. WSF says the #1 boat will tie up after the 7:35 pm Fauntleroy-Vashon run and will remain out of service for the rest of the night, which means: “This will cancel the 8:50 p.m. from Fauntleroy to Vashon, 9:15 p.m. Vashon to Southworth and the 9:35 p.m. from Southworth to Vashon on the #2 schedule.”