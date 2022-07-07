DEVELOPMENT: Key approval for South Delridge mixed-use project

(9218 18th SW rendering by Caron Architecture)

Last December, the mixed-use project proposed for 9218 18th SW [map] got final Southwest Design Review Board approval (WSB coverage here), and today, after staff review, the city has published a key decision for the project, which is summarized as “a 5-story, 48-unit apartment building with retail,” with 28 offstreet-parking spaces. Publication of the decision opens a two-week appeal period; this notice explains how to appeal. The project still needs other permits/approvals before construction can begin.

BACKSTORY: The proposal for this site first appeared in city files in March 2020; it was originally envisioned with up to 76 units, but that number dropped as the project went through reviews. The triangular site was upzoned during the HALA process.