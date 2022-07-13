CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Man arrested outside U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s West Seattle home is out of jail

Tonight the 48-year-old man arrested outside U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal‘s Arbor Heights home last Saturday night was released from jail. We first noticed his release on the county inmate roster and confirmed with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office that he was released as required because he had not yet been charged. The KCPAO says that doesn’t mean he won’t eventually be charged – they are still working on the case: “The suspect’s alleged language and actions, coupled with his possession of a concealed weapon, deserve the full attention of the justice system. Presently, the investigation is ongoing and our office is working with police investigators to make sure we understand the full extent of the suspect’s actions to build the strongest case possible.”

A different action has been taken against the man, also an Arbor Heights resident. As first reported by The Seattle Times – SPD obtained an Extreme Risk Protection Order (explained here) to keep him from possessing a gun. We have obtained those court documents. They say that in addition to the handgun seized from him the night of his arrest, the suspect “expressed an intent to purchase an AK47 for protection” while talking with police Saturday. The documents also say that he admitted to police “that since June 29th he has driven past Pramila’s residence three to seven separate times while yelling obscenities toward Pramila and her political party.” Two of those times were on Saturday. The first time, police say, he admitted to driving there with his adult son and exiting the vehicle and shouting ‘F— you, Pramila’ (but) denied making any statements about her ethnicity/race (and also) denied making statements telling (her) to kill herself and stated he did not know if his son made that statement.” Police say the second time he drove there, he got out of his vehicle and yelled “Hey a–h—, I’m your new f—ing neighbor.” The documents say a neighbor’s security camera recorded that but also recorded a voice saying other obscenities and “Tell Pramila to kill herself.” The recording also includes what police described as “a sound that sounds like something metal being manipulated,” and they speculated it could have been a handgun being racked, or the metal poles for the tent the man was trying to set up.

The documents go on to say that the man had demonstrated “escalating behavior” toward Rep. Jayapal, including email sent to her in January “stating his dislike toward her due to her perceived political wrongdoings.” The documents also suggest that even if the behavior does not qualify as a hate crime, stalking charges are possible. They say the Glock handgun found in his waistband on Saturday night was the only gun he was known to have, so that’s all that’s listed in the order, though it also prohibits him from possessing or seeking to possess any other guns. King County Superior Court Judge Matthew Segal granted the Extreme Risk Protection Order on a temporary basis; a hearing will be held July 26th on whether to extend it.