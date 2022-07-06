CRIME WATCH: Burglars hit White Center Food Bank – here’s how to help with the recovery

The White Center Food Bank, which also serves people in south West Seattle, was hit by burglars over the holiday weekend. We got a tip about this on Tuesday and inquired; here’s the info we received today in response:

Over the 4th of July holiday weekend the administrative area of the White Center Food Bank was broken into and burglarized.

We lost computers, tools, grow lights for our garden, headphones, other electronics, and more that we are still trying to sort out.

Please keep an eye out for anyone selling or dumping these items and please let us know at admin@whitecenterfoodbank.org.

This is heartbreaking for a non-profit food bank with the sole intent of serving our neighbors, but we know we will get through it with our community’s support. We are filing an insurance claim, but if you wish to support the recovery of stolen items, we have set up a ‘Theft Recovery Fund’ designation on our donation website: https://whitecenterfoodbank.networkforgood.com