COUNTDOWN: 9 days until West Seattle Summer Fest! 2 ways to enjoy the Kids’ Zone

Just nine days to go until the return of the peninsula’s biggest party of the year – West Seattle Summer Fest in The Junction, Friday, July 15th through Sunday, July 17th – shopping, music, food, kids’ activities. Tonight, two notes about the Kids Zone at the festival:

First, if you’re bringing kid(s) to Summer Fest and want to get your festival preps out of the way early, you can buy passes for the inflatables in advance online – $20 per day, for unlimited use of all five (including a giant slide and obstacle course). Passes will be sold at the festival, too, if you want to wait to buy until you get there. The inflatables are just part of the options for kids at Summer Fest. Also planned: Big games (free to play!) on Saturday, north of SW Oregon. Yes, you’ll also find face-painting at the festival. Plus a “Whale Trail” scavenger-ish hunt with prizes – more details on that soon,

If you won’t be there with kid(s), maybe you can spare a little time to ensure the youngest festivalgoers have fun. West Seattle Junction Association events are community-volunteer-powered, and that includes Summer Fest. Volunteers are needed, ages 15 and up; Chris Mackay of WSJA notes, “Volunteers get cool festival T-shirts and will be part of our gift lottery, with two winners per day getting over $100 worth of loot!” You can see the time slots and tasks available, and sign up, by going here.

We’ll be spotlighting Summer Fest (for which WSB is a co-sponsor) daily/nightly from here on out – tomorrow, a look ahead at this year’s plan for what’s become known over the years as Summer Fest Eve! (If you missed our overview about what’s different at Summer Fest this year, see it here.)