CORONAVIRUS: This week’s check of West Seattle, King County numbers

As the weekend and month end, here’s our regular Sunday night check of local numbers from the Public Health – Seattle/King County COVID dashboard:

*14 percent fewer cases countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 758 new daily cases countywide (down from 878 when we checked a week ago)

*21 percent fewer hospitalizations countywide in the past week thab the week before

*Currently averaging 16 new hospitalizations daily (down from 17 a week ago)

*16 percent fewer deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two previous weeks (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment)

*Currently averaging 3 deaths daily (same as last week’s two-week average)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons (these are the combined totals from two “health reporting areas,” labeled West Seattle and Delridge, together comprising the entire peninsula):

*662 cases between 7/11 and 7/25, down from 694 between 6/26 and 7/10

*14 hospitalizations between 7/11 and 7/25, up from 12 between 6/26 and 7/10

*No deaths between 7/11 and 7/25, down from 4 between 6/26 and 7/10

VACCINATION: Checking vaccination rates:

*81.8 percent of all King County residents have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)

*86.5 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the initial series (unchanged from a week ago)

*51.8 percent of all King County residents have had the initial series plus a booster (up .2% from a week ago)

*In West Seattle, here are the vaccination rates by ZIP code for ages 5 and up (reminder, 98106 and 98146 are not wholly within WS):

98106 – 88.8% completed initial series (unchanged from a week earlier), 55.8% have had a booster (up .1%)

98116 – 93.7% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 68% have had a booster (up .1%)

98126 – 84.5% completed initial series (up .2% from a week earlier), 58% have had a booster (up .2%)

98136 – 94.4% completed initial series (unchanged from a week earlier), 71.1% have had a booster (up .2%)

98146 – 83.7% completed initial series (unchanged from a week earlier), 50.2% have had a booster (up .2%)

VACCINE CLINICS: Seattle Public Schools has one this Saturday in West Seattle for students, families, and staff (details here) … Look for other opportunities here.

TESTING: If you want to get tested and don’t have or want to get a home kit, public testing sites include the city-supported site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle, 9 am-5:30 pm Monday-Saturday this week) and the Curative kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW, 9 am-3 pm Monday-Friday this week). … If you need to report self-test results, that’s explained on this page.