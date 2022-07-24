CORONAVIRUS: Newest West Seattle, countywide numbers and trends

Here’s our regular Sunday night check of local numbers from the Public Health – Seattle/King County COVID dashboard:

*17 percent fewer cases countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 878 new daily cases countywide (down from 1,052 when we checked a week ago)

*13 percent fewer hospitalizations countywide in the past week thab the week before

*Currently averaging 17 new hospitalizations daily (down from 19 a week ago)

*20 percent fewer deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two previous weeks (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment)

*Currently averaging 3 deaths daily (same as last week’s two-week average)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons (these are the combined totals from two “health reporting areas,” labeled West Seattle and Delridge, together comprising the entire peninsula):

*712 cases between 7/4 and 7/18, down from 759 between 6/19 and 7/3

*18 hospitalizations between 7/4 and 7/18, up from 12 between 6/19 and 7/3

*2 deaths between 7/4 and 7/18, down from 23 between 6/19 and 7/3

VACCINATION: Checking vaccination rates:

*81.7 percent of all King County residents have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)

*86.5 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)

*51.6 percent of all King County residents have had the initial series plus a booster (up .2% from a week ago)

*In West Seattle, here are the vaccination rates by ZIP code for ages 5 and up (reminder, 98106 and 98146 are not wholly within WS):

98106 – 88.8% completed initial series (unchanged from a week earlier), 55.7% have had a booster (up .2%)

98116 – 93.6% completed initial series (unchanged from a week earlier), 67.9% have had a booster (up .1%)

98126 – 84.3% completed initial series (unchanged from a week earlier), 57.8% have had a booster (up .2%)

98136 – 94.4% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 70.9% have had a booster (up .2%)

98146 – 83.7% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 50% have had a booster (up .1%)

VACCINE CLINICS: Look for opportunities here.

TESTING: If you want to get tested and don’t have or want to get a home kit, public testing sites include the city-supported site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle, 9 am-5:30 pm Monday-Saturday this week) and the Curative kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW, 9 am-3 pm Monday-Friday this week). … If you need to report self-test results, that’s explained on this page.