CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle Rotarians of the Year announced

Another comeback this summer – the Rotary Club of West Seattle‘s Rotarian of the Year award – given to two people this year to make up for the skipped year. Here’s the announcement from club president Alan Mitchell:

During normal years, West Seattle Rotary ends its year in late June with an evening Installation Banquet during which we recognize both outgoing and incoming officers of the Club and the Service Foundation, members who passed away, and our most outstanding member – our Rotarian of the Year. However, due to COVID, these past two years have not been normal. As we ended 2020-21, we had no Installation event. As we recently ended 2021-22 on June 28th, we had a Zoom-only noontime Installation Celebration.

Because we had no Rotarian of the Year awarded in 2020-21 and we had two worthy of the award in 2021-22, we awarded two Rotarians of the Year on June 28th: Kjersti Stroup and Christine Peak. However, being a Zoom-only event, presentations of their award plaques were virtual. Shortly afterward, 2021-22 President Alan presented them with their actual award plaques: outdoors on July 1st to Christine over wine at Pine Lake Cellars and outdoors on July 7th to Kjersti over lunch at Endolyne Joe’s.

Among Christine’s award-worthy accomplishments in 2021-22 were organizing outstanding speakers for every Tuesday Club meeting (despite COVID and hybrid functionality) and co-founding our newest Service Committee, the Peacebuilders Service Committee.

Among Kjersti’s award-worthy accomplishments in 2021-22 were leading the creation and execution of our new Spring for Kids project for underserved local area elementary school children and overall leadership of our Service Foundation (despite COVID and a new baby).

Of course, there were many more noteworthy members and service projects in 2021-22, including those which granted over $19,000 in scholarships to local area graduating high school students. Please go to our website to learn more about West Seattle Rotary, www.westseattlerotary.org.