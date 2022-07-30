CONGRATULATIONS! Alison Peterson arrives at Alki Point, completing 10.4-mile Amy Hiland Swim

(WSB photos)

Less than an hour ago, Alison Peterson completed her first marathon swim in style – arriving at Alki Point about six and a half hours after leaving Bremerton. Her husband Erik and daughters Marcella and Eloise were on the beach to welcome her.

The 10.4-mile swim between Bremerton and Alki Point is known as the Amy Hiland Swim, after the woman who was the first known swimmer to accomplish it, on August 1, 1959. The Northwest Open Water Swimming Association – many of whom swim regularly off Alki – revived it in recent years, after no one tried it in more than half a century; we reported on Erika Norris‘s success in 2016, and others followed. One year ago, in one weekend, Melissa Kegler became the first to swim it round trip, and the Silver Seals – six swimmers over 60 – did it as a relay.

(Alison Peterson in foreground, formally signaling she’s ended the swim)

NOWSA’s Amanda Winans – herself an Amy Hiland Swim veteran – told us before Peterson’s swim today that “Alison has enthusiastically supported other Alki swimmers over the years by crewing marathon swims and making delicious baked goods, and the community is excited that it’s her turn.”