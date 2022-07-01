Celebration of Life planned July 23rd for Kevin D. Kerstetter, 1958-2022

Family and friends will gather July 23rd to celebrate the life of Kevin Kerstetter. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing:

Kevin Dean Kerstetter

October 10, 1958 – June 24, 2022

Kevin Dean Kerstetter, aka “Papa,” age 63, passed away peacefully at his home in Wenatchee, WA with loved ones on the evening of Friday, June 24, 2022 at 8:56 PM after a courageous 3.5-year battle with Metastatic Prostate Cancer.

Born in Chehalis, WA, to Sharon Lee Dry and Marlin Dean Kerstetter, Kevin grew up in the small town of Twisp, WA with siblings Kimon, Brian and Marcus – where he attended Liberty Bell Junior and Senior High – wreaking havoc as a young adult, but leaving wonderful memories with whomever he met along the way. After leaving Twisp for work, Kevin settled in West Seattle with his now-divorced wife Kelli and raised two beautiful children- Kayleigh and Kelsey. Kevin studied at South Seattle Community College and worked in Calibration at Pyrometric Service Co with his best friend Larry, where he left after 32 yrs and 9 months and was unfortunately diagnosed with cancer soon after. Kevin left West Seattle after 40 years, settling in Wenatchee, closer to his home town, but near enough to the hospitals for treatment.

During his battle with cancer, Kevin spent every day enjoying life to the fullest. Kevin loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and partner of 14 years- Peggy. Kevin’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, basking in the sun with a beer, finding fossils, rock tumbling, gardening, and yelling at Trump via Twitter.

Kevin always had a positive outlook on life, smile on his face, and never gave up when it came to battling his illness. Kevin always said “everything will work out” and it did too soon for him – but he is now in heaven (pain-free) with his mother Sharon, father Marlin, brother Brian, Aunt Doris, and many other loved ones smiling down on us.

Kevin is survived by his partner Peggy, daughters Kayleigh and Kelsey and granddaughters Kennedy, Tilia, and Karter. A Celebration of Life will be held in Wenatchee on Saturday, July 23rd from 1-4 PM. Please contact his daughters for exact location. Relatives and friends are welcome to join.

You are invited to view Kevin’s online tribute at www.heritagememorialchapel.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. In Lieu of flowers, Kevin would prefer a donation to support causes that impacted his life. We suggest either Seattle Cancer Care Alliance at www.seattlecca.org or the Genetic Disorder that affects his granddaughter Karter at www.scn2a.org. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.