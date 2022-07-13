Three more biznotes tonight:

TAILS TO ASTONISH ANNIVERSARY SALE: The comics-and-toys shop just south of The Junction (4850 California SW; WSB sponsor) hopes you’ll stop by while in The Junction for West Seattle Summer Fest this weekend – because they’re having a sale! Tails To Astonish is turning 1, and to celebrate, “We will be doing a bunch of comics ‘buy 1 get 1 free’ … 25% off all toys … and 25% off all DC hardcover books.” Hours those days are 11:30 am-7 pm Friday and Saturday, 9 am-2 pm Sunday.

ALAIR T-SHIRT ARRIVAL: One week ago, we mentioned Alair Gift Shop’s plan to create “a love letter to West Seattle” with community members’ positive stories, in connection with a new design they’re launching. The “ West Best Seattle” T-shirt is now available, Alair proprietor Shandon Armstrong tells us – see it (and order it if you’re interested) here. (Two colors!) The stories they’ve received so far, she says, will be compiled starting later this month.

LUCKY 5 NO MORE: Thanks for the tips. Less than two months after commenters mentioned the Lucky 5 gas station/mini-mart at 35th/Henderson has new owners, it also has a new look – rebranded as Shell.

We stopped in to ask about the change. The clerk told us the only thing that changed besides the branding is the hours – it’s now open 24/7.