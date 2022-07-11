BIZNOTE: New ownership for John L. Scott Real Estate’s Westwood office

Scott Henry and Chantille Henry have a classic West Seattle story: They have been together 42 years, meeting as teenagers at Husky Deli.

For 17 of those years – since 2005 – they’ve been partners in business as well as life and love. That’s when they founded the John L. Scott Real Estate Westwood office (a WSB sponsor) with other partners. It’s evolved over time, and they’ve been sole owners for the past three years.

That’s about to change. The John L. Scott Ballard-Madrona Group office has acquired John L. Scott Westwood. The 51 Westwood office brokers will join The Madrona Group’s roster of 16. But home sellers and buyers won’t see much of a change – the office in central Westwood Village will remain open, and Scott Henry will stay on as managing broker for the first year of the transition.

We talked with the Henrys about their decision to sell the office. It’s been more than a business for them over the years – also a springboard for community events, such as the annual free shredding/food-drive day supporting the White Center Food Bank. But “we thought it was time to roll back our responsibilities a little” while continuing that community involvement. Once the transition is over, Scott will have “just one full-time job” – selling real estate with son Daniel. Chantille is assisting with the transition too but then plans to “take a few months off to figure out what’s next.”

They’re proud of working to increase the brand’s visibility in the area (their office serves part of Burien too), with ~450 transactions a year. “We’ve built up a nice reputation, and have great agents we’re super-proud of.” They say new owners Jason Fox and Joe Kiser are “like-minded (and will) support agents like family.”

And the Henrys promise their support for West Seattle will continue: “We love our community and we’re still part of it.”