BIZNOTE: New ownership blossoms at Flower Lab

Flower Lab in The Admiral District has a new owner. But if you’ve been a customer, you probably already know Katie Ellison. Here’s the announcement:

Wendy and Paul Damoth, the previous owners of Flower Lab, have sold the business to longtime employee and florist Katie Ellison.

Katie and her husband Ryan, who’s been a postal carrier working at the West Seattle Post Office for more than 10 years – along with their children Roman (age 4) and Malcolm (age 2) – are excited for the opportunity to continue serving the West Seattle community for all their floral needs.

Located in the Admiral Junction, and sharing their location with Bebop Waffle Shop, Flower Lab is open for walk-in shopping and city-wide flower delivery.