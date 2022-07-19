BASEBALL: West Seattle Baseball 10U Red All-Stars take tournament title

Last weekend, we mentioned the West Seattle Baseball 10U Red All-Stars were headed to the Battle of the Bats Tournament in Tacoma, 16 teams from around the state. They returned home as champions! Here’s the update:

The West Seattle Baseball 10U Red All-Stars went 5-0 over the weekend and brought home the championship. They had a cumulative score of 58 to 8 over those 5 games. Back row L to R: Coaches Josh Menashe, Edgar Rodriguez, Michael Ninburg, Danny Sizemore Middle row L to R: Players Mac Waskowitz, Bryant Rodriguez, Theo Ninburg, Beckham Sizemore, Cooper Beman, Liam McAuliffe, Isaiah Williams, Joseph Menashe, Sam Weymueller Front Row kneeling: L to R: Malcolm Lindsey, Oliver Busey

P.S. Watch for West Seattle Baseball in the WS Grand Parade, 11 am Saturday (July 23rd) from California/Lander southbound to California/Edmunds.