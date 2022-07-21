Alki Community Council, Music Under the Stars, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Wednesday night sunset, photographed by Bill Schrier)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight:

WADING POOLS OPEN: Sunny and warm today, so the city will open the pools that are scheduled for Thursday operations. In West Seattle, that means Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW), noon-5:30 pm, and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm. Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is also open, 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm, go swimming in the saltwater pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

CURRICULUM EXPLORATION: 4-6 pm at Community School of West Seattle (9450 22nd SW):

The doors of The Community of West Seattle are opening this Thursday for the entire community! Join us for a night of Curriculum Exploration. Take a live look at the mission being fulfilled at The Community School of West Seattle. Take this wonderful opportunity to ask questions, enjoy outdoor playtime (under parental supervision), and meet our staff! Let us know you’re coming:

docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdfxfpty1TCtwvzHh6oznzJ2WqbJ0xAJ8dPuiuTJ5rMPriNvQ/viewform?usp=sf_link

ULTIMATE AT FAIRMOUNT: 6 pm, Thursday night summertime Ultimate pickup games are back at Fairmount Playfield (5400 Fauntleroy Way SW).

LAVENDER WAND-MAKING: 6:30 pm class at WEND (3278 California SW) – learn to make lavender wands! Register here.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: 7 pm online or in person (Alki UCC, 6115 SW Hinds), it’s the monthly meeting of the Alki Community Council, with agenda items including a petition related to racing concerns on Harbor and Alki Avenues.

PIANO MUSIC: Solo piano at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), starting at 7 pm.

FISH STICKS BASEBALL: Cheer on the DubSea Fish Sticks as they play Rush Baseball at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd) at 7:05 pm.

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS: The Seattle Chamber Music Society welcomes you to enjoy a live ensemble at 8 pm followed by a streamed concert, all at High Point Commons Park (3201 SW Graham), free.

Have something to add to our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!