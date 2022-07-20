ALKI ART FAIR: Two days until expanded festival begins

Another look ahead to a major weekend event – the Alki Art Fair, which is not only returning after three years, but also expanding to three days. It begins Friday (July 22nd). The artist/vendor booths stretch along the promenade, westward from Alki Bathhouse; the main music stage is on the lawn east of the Bathhouse. Our preview two weeks ago has details, but here are the basics:

FRIDAY

Artist Booths & Food Vendors: 2-8 pm

LIVE DJ : 4-8 pm

SATURDAY

Artist Booths & Food Vendors: 10 am-6 pm

Live Music: 11 am-8:30 pm

SUNDAY

Artist Booths & Food Vendors: 10 am-6 pm

Live Music: 11 am-5 pm

The Alki Art Fair also has a Kid Zone presented by Outer Space Seattle. And while there’s no admission charge, there are ways to support the festival, such as bidding in the silent auction inside the Bathhouse – organizers tell us you’ll be able to “Find everything from art to gift certificates from some of your favorite West Seattle eateries, museum and sports tickets, massages and more!” See the festival website here for the artist and music lineups. One more note: As with other returning events, this is a transition year – they’re not offering a shuttle this time, but you do have transportation options, such as the Water Taxi shuttle and Route 50 Metro bus.