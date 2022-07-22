Alki Art Fair day 1, and what else is up for the rest of your West Seattle Friday

(Photo by Brian Michel)

The forecast promises the sun will show up later. Here’s what else is on the way today:

WADING POOLS OPEN: Sunny and warm weather is expected this afternoon, so the city will open the pools that are scheduled for Friday operations. In West Seattle, that means Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW), noon-5:30 pm, and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm. Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm, too.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park is open to the public today, noon-7 pm.

ALKI ART FAIR: Three days this year! Day 1 of the Alki Art Fair is happening 2-8 pm. Booths are mostly on the promenade near and west of Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki); go into the Bathhouse to bid in the silent auction supporting the festival. Preview this year’s artist lineup here. Our most-recent preview is here.

PLAY CODENAMES ONLINE: Play Codenames online with the West Seattle Timebank tonight at 6:30 pm. Our calendar listing explains how to RSVP and get the link.

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: 7 pm at Camp Long (5200 35th SW), GreenStage presents “Pericles.” Free!

Have something to add to our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!