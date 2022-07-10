West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: About those military flyovers

July 10, 2022 2:34 pm
6 COMMENTS
 Seen around town | West Seattle news

2:34 PM: We’ve received a few questions about what seems to be an increase in military flyovers in recent days, including one over the north end of the peninsula a short time ago. That one, like at least a few of the others, was a C-17 Globemaster cargo aircraft out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in the South Sound, as shown on this screengrab from Flightradar24:

Given the base’s proximity, flyovers aren’t that unusual, and while we don’t so far have comment on this one, they’ve often turned out to be training, as explained here.

3:53 PM: Thanks to a lead from commenter Sven, we’ve discovered via Twitter that today’s flyover was in connection with a pregame event at the OL Reign match.

6 Replies to "UPDATE: About those military flyovers"

  • Just wondering July 10, 2022 (2:41 pm)
    It went over my house near the top of Charlestown and I thought it was going to crash!  Thanks WSB!

  • Flivver July 10, 2022 (2:44 pm)
    Friend has a cabin on Hood Canal.  Saw a C17 flying about 30′ off the water(!!). I’m betting what we’re seeing with the C17 and choppers over WS is mainly training. Also note, military aircraft don’t have to follow the same FAA rules as commercial and private planes so they’re not dinged for flying low or over residential areas. Also, engine noise rules don’t apply to military aircraft.

  • Jennifer July 10, 2022 (2:54 pm)
    I really enjoyed seeing it! It reminded me that the Blue Angels aren’t far away!

  • Svenry July 10, 2022 (3:15 pm)
    A user on a related /r/SeattleWA reddit post said they were “dropping the Navy Leap Frogs at Lumen Field for the Sounders game.” I’m not sure if that’s also what was happening today, but the flight path is the same. Looked great passing over southern Alki a short while ago.

    • WSB July 10, 2022 (3:50 pm)
      Sounders played yesterday so that definitely wasn’t related to today’s flyover. Reign has a 3 pm game, though. We’ve had many flybys related to stadium events over the year, so I always try to check there first. Some teams have good “gameday/matchday” roundups that include those details. (update) Via Twitter somebody says it was indeed for the Reign pregame, so we’ve updated. Thanks!

  • RW July 10, 2022 (3:55 pm)
    At least this one has a call sign. The military flights without call signs are the ones I have questions about. I see them fairly frequently over the sound and the Olympics using https://globe.adsbexchange.com/.

