Westwood neighbors and SPD discuss community safety and Block Watch

By Jason Grotelueschen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Concerns about safety in and around Westwood Village were the focus of a community forum organized and hosted by the Seattle Police Department.

The meeting was held online last week by Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner, at the request of staff and residents at nearby Daystar Retirement Village (WSB sponsor), but was open to neighbors and the general public (as we previewed here). The agenda included safety trends, suggestions for how to best communicate with neighbors and report issues to SPD effectively, and how to best use the neighborhood Block Watch model.

Danner was joined in the meeting by Southwest Precinct officer Tammy Frame, along with Crime Prevention Coordinator colleagues Sarah Lawson and Katelyn Yep (from SPD’s North Precinct).

Eva Thomas, executive director for Daystar, joined the meeting with a room full of residents of the retirement community, who shared experiences and asked questions from the perspective of living near Westwood Village. Concerns from Daystar residents and staff included trespassers and drug paraphernalia on the property, illegal activity, and disturbances in nearby Roxhill Park and the King County Metro bus stop on Barton St., fireworks, vehicle break-ins and theft from area businesses. Thomas noted that she has worked at Daystar for more than 25 years, and while there have been issues in the past, it has “definitely been worse in recent years.” Another Daystar resident described being “entertained by things I don’t want to see” when looking outside.

A few other participants joined the meeting including Cheryl, who lives at the nearby Longfellow Run condominium complex and has actively worked with Danner to start a new Block Watch group for that community, and Greg, who owns a home near 30th & Barton and rents to tenants here (but currently lives out of state). Cheryl said she is working to recruit more neighbors to join her Block Watch and make an impact, while Greg noted that graffiti and vandalism has been an issue at his property.

Danner described the benefits of an active and engaged neighborhood Block Watch group, and shared a few documents with meeting attendees:

Danner encouraged neighbors to communicate with each other using whatever channels and platform work best, and to keep communications “consistent and minimal in nature,” focusing on key issues and “not overwhelming each other.”

Regarding how to report issues to SPD, Danner suggested to follow SPD guidelines and to always err on the side of reporting something (versus not reporting it) because SPD is a data-driven department that relies on community input in order to make staffing and operational decisions. If a situation is in-progress, then use 911. If it happened in the past or isn’t an emergency, then use the non-emergency number (206-625-5011) or make a report online.

Additional notes from the meeting: