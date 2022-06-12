WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Junction demonstration

On Saturday, as thousands rallied across the country against gun violence, the March For Our Lives events were originally supposed to include a West Seattle Junction demonstration too, but it was canceled earlier in the week. However, Anni and friends showed up anyway. She sent the photo and report today:

Our small group showed up at the WS Junction for a gun-reform rally that we didn’t know had been canceled. From 1-2 PM we crossed during the walk lights, carrying signs and chanting slogans, such as “Keep Our Children Safe”. We had a good response based on friendly thumbs-ups and horn-honking. This felt like a purposeful hour to our group, which included 5 teachers.