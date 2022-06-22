WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 8 options (updated)

Colman Pool doesn’t reopen until Saturday (when this summer’s 7-days-a-wee schedule begins), but Mindi Katzman caught the early-bird duck checking it out in advance. Today brings a brief return to waterfowl-suited weather, along with these events:

(added) TILL DAWN FUNDRAISER: Come to 2 Fingers Social (9211 Delridge Way SW) 4 pm-11 pm to play video games and help get the doors open for sibling bar Till Dawn.

MARINERS’ PRIDE PARTY: Early start to Pride weekend – watch tonight’s M’s game vs. the A’s at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 6:40 pm: “Mariners team members will be doing ticket giveaways (via trivia) throughout the game, have some other fun giveaways, photo opps, and rumor has it the Mariner Moose may make an appearance.”

LIVE MUSIC: Locöl Barley & Vine (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

DOCUMENTARY AND DISCUSSION: 7 pm at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW): “Please join the West Seattle Troublemakers for a screening of the award-winning short documentary ‘Abortion Helpline, This is Lisa.’ After we watch this 14-minute film, we will have a conversation about the state of reproductive freedoms in our region and learn how you can get involved.”

KUNDALINI YOGA, MEDITATION, SOUND BATH: New night and location – Inner Alchemy now presents this weekly event at Jet City Labs, 7:30 pm Wednesdays. (4546 California SW, upstairs)

CANCELED – SEE COMMENT MIKU, AND THE GODS. 7:30 pm, the second week begins for the world-premiere play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), tickets available here.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm on Wednesdays, Kimball and The Fugitive Trio perform live at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

TRIVIA x 2: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm; at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

Have something to add to our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!