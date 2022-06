(WSB photo – Saturday beachgoers on Alki)

The National Weather Service‘s afternoon forecast update is in, and it’s still projecting a high in the 90s on Monday, with the heat advisory continuing in effect until late Monday night. Tuesday might not even get out of the 60s. So what about the Fourth of July weekend? The NWS says it’s still too soon to predict with confidence, but they’re tentatively forecasting clouds for at least part of the weekend.