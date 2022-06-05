WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 11 notes

(Alki on Saturday, photographed by Anjanette Nelson-Wally)

Here’s what’s ahead for your Sunday:

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re still listing these – see today’s list here.

WSHS REUNION: All alums are invited to join the Class of 2002’s gathering on the Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) shore, second fire pit/picnic area from the south entrance, 9 am-2 pm, BYOE (Bring Your Own Everything).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, find fresh food – produce, meat, fish, cheese, beverages, baked goods, and prepared food – and plants at the weekly WSFM. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

DELRIDGE DISC-O HAT TOURNAMENT: First-ever! 11:30 am-7 pm, Ultimate Frisbee tournament at Delridge Playfield (4458 Delridge Way SW, south side), explained in our calendar listing.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society has reopened its museum on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm, (61st/Stevens)

COMMUNITY SALMON RELEASE: Hundreds of local students have done it and now you too can release salmon fry into Fauntleroy Creek, your one and only chance this year! Visit the big bridge in Fauntleroy Park (3951 SW Barton, as explained in our calendar listing, between 1 and 3 pm.

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE: Weekly tours are back, as reported here! First tour at 1 pm, last at 3:45; here’s how it works.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

KUNDALINI YOGA & MEDITATION: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio (7356 35th SW) – details here.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to list on our calendar? We update it daily – email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!