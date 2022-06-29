WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Nonprofit Hazelwood Preschool opens in Fauntleroy

(Teachers Holly Bennett & Sarah Longino, photographed by Judy Pickens)

By Judy Pickens

Special to West Seattle Blog

Fauntleroy Church, United Church of Christ, has welcomed Hazelwood Preschool as a partner in its building.

As COVID shutdowns continued, the church reached the difficult decision in 2020 to close its Little Pilgrim School, which had served West Seattle families since 1952. Now Hazelwood will again fill the church’s lower level with the energy of young children.

“We had several programs consider our space,” said the Rev. Karyn Frazier, associate pastor. “Hazelwood offers the child-centered and inclusive values that matter to us.”

The school focuses on helping young children develop awareness of themselves, others, and the environment around them. Teachers have set up their classrooms with materials and activities that reflect the school’s welcome of every family’s make-up, culture, and economic status.

“As a non-profit preschool, we are committed to raising the funds necessary to enable us to offer scholarships to families in need,” said Executive Director Jessica Beckwith. “Our commitment to these families extends to offering them supportive resources until their kids finish high school.” She also plans to host free parenting classes for enrolled families and open them to the public on a donation basis.

Hazelwood is now enrolling children 2 years to first grade in five-day camps through the summer. Fall enrollment for ages 2 to 5 is also open, with the option of half or full days, three or five days per week. Details are at hazelwoodseattle.org.