WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 17 notes!

(The Brothers, photographed Friday night by James Bratsanos)

Welcome to the weekend! Here are highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and preview archives:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: SDOT has two for today:

Saturday afternoon between noon and 5 PM, we’ll be striping travel lanes at 17th and SW Henderson St. We’ll be extending two crosswalks, installing bike markings, and painting barriers in addition to sign work. Please anticipate short-term traffic delays as you navigate the area. On Saturday (and Sunday), we’ll be working on a walkway extension on Sylvan Way SW between SW Holly St and Sylvan Heights Dr. This work is scheduled to begin as early as 7 AM through 5 PM on both days. Our trucks will be entering and exiting the roadway as we complete this work. Please anticipate slowdowns in the area.

BENEFIT PLANT SALE: 9 am-3 pm, lots of plants, raising money to fight lung cancer. (3703 SW 107th)

CELEBRATION FOR JAMES RASMUSSEN: The longtime local advocate is retiring and moving out of state; a farewell event is happening 10 am-1 pm at El Rio Events (836 S. Kenyon, South Park).

DISCOVERY SHOP’S BIG SALE: Nonprofit Junction shop benefiting the American Cancer Society has a 50 percent discount storewide sale continuing today. Open 10 am-4:30 pm today. (4535 California SW)

SHOREWOOD ON THE SOUND SALES: Another community garage sale day! 9 am-4 pm, dozens of sales in Shorewood on the Sound, a Burien neighborhood. The link for their map is in our preview.

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the twice-monthly market is in session at Hope Academy (9421 18th SW).

WEST SEATTLE ROCK & GEM SHOW: 10 am-5 pm today (and tomorrow) at Alki Masonic Hall (4735 40th SW). One highlight: “The World’s Fossils and Minerals is delighted to participate in the West Seattle Rock Club’s Gem & Mineral show.”

MORNING MUSIC: Marco de Carvalho and Friends, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

BENEFIT BASEBALL TOURNAMENT: West Seattle 10U Pee-Wee All-Stars tournament all weekend, with games 11 am-3:30 pm today – see the schedule here. Plus: “We would like to invite everyone to come down and support us by purchasing a meatball sub from Uncle Polly’s meatball cart in which Uncle Polly will be donating the funds to the WS Pee Wee baseball league.” (7226 12th SW)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society has reopened its museum on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

WHITE CENTER PRIDE FESTIVAL The White Center Pride Street Festival is back! Vendor fair noon-6 pm. Entertainment until 11 pm – see the schedule here. Food and drink specials at participating WC establishments with a wristband – $15 in advance here, $20 at the festival.

WEST SEATTLE HS CAR SHOW: 1-4 pm in the school parking lot (3000 California SW), as previewed here. Non-competitive – just bring your car to show off!

FISH STICKS BASEBALL: See the DubSea Fish Sticks play the Redmond Dudes tonight at 6:05 pm at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 107th), with advance tickets that you can buy here to benefit West Seattle Baseball.

EVENING MUSIC AT C & P: 7-9 pm, Roo Forrest and Friends perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

AT KENYON HALL: The Ray Skjelbred Trio performs at 7:30 pm at historic Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW):

The Ray Skjelbred Trio plays classic hot jazz, swing and blues inspired by music from Chicago in the 1920’s and 30’s. Each musician has many years’ experience and a strong historic sense of the music they set out to perform, as well as a sense of daring to explore new ideas in traditional forms.

Tickets are $15 adults, $10 seniors (55+) and students (6-18), kids 5 and under free. Email kenyon@kenyonhall.org to reserve ticket(s).

DRAG SHOW AT ADMIRAL PUB: Saturday’s the night for Dolly Madison‘s show at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 9 pm.

