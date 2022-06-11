WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Tires slashed

If you live near Jefferson Square, have a vehicle parked on the street, and haven’t used it yet today, Jake‘s report might be of interest:

At least six cars along the Jefferson Square block of 41st Ave SW had their tires slashed. Perpetrator(s) were not seen but a young man’s voice was heard. If you live in the area and parked on the street last night, check your tires.

That was Jake’s initial note this morning, with the time frame believed to be in the 9 pm hour, but then he sent this:

I’m hearing new reports from neighbors of seeing cars attempting to drive with flat tires on 41st Ave SW throughout the day yesterday. The slashing spree may have started earlier or gone on throughout the day.

If it happened to you, here’s where to file a report online.